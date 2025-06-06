Left Menu

Controversy at Raj Bhavan: Bharat Mata Image Sparks Political Tensions

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar argues misuse of gubernatorial power in opposition states, especially in Kerala. He cites an incident displaying a Bharat Mata image at Raj Bhavan without state consultation, prompting boycott. He warns of a pattern of ideological imposition by governors, and urges presidential intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:31 IST
CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar has raised concerns about what he describes as the misuse of gubernatorial power in states governed by the opposition. In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Kumar specifically pointed to an incident in Kerala during an Environment Day event at the Raj Bhavan.

The event featured a Bharat Mata portrait, which sparked controversy and prompted state minister P Prasad to boycott the function, alleging it was unconstitutional to use the image associated with RSS 'shakhas' without consulting the state government.

The incident is viewed by Kumar as part of a broader pattern where governors act as ideological agents, undermining constitutional norms. He called on the President to address this trend, emphasizing the importance of governors adhering to their constitutional roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

