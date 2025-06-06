Growing Wealth Divide in India Sparks Political Outcry

On Friday, the Congress party took a strong stand against the government over what it describes as a widening chasm between the rich and the poor. They called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address these growing inequalities, warning of potential severe repercussions for the nation.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in charge of communications, highlighted a media report that pointed to a surge in the number of super-wealthy individuals in India. Citing the World Wealth Report 2025, he noted the addition of 33,000 high net worth individuals in 2024 alone.

The Congress attributes this wealth gap to the government's alleged capitalist policies, which, according to Ramesh, have exacerbated unemployment and inflation. With 80 crore citizens relying on government-provided rations, many find themselves withdrawing old savings or seeking work abroad, as opportunities diminish at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)