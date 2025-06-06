Left Menu

Trump and Musk: A Political Showdown

The feud between former President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk escalated publicly, centered around political disagreements and government contracts. Their relationship, once close, has frayed, leading to financial impacts on Musk's businesses and potential political repercussions for Trump's legislation and party support.

Donald Trump

The political rift between former President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk took center stage this week as tensions brewed over disagreements surrounding government contracts and taxation policies. A scheduled call between the two aims to quell the public discourse marked by social media exchanges.

Amid the escalating feud, stocks of Musk's Tesla plummeted by over 14%, leading to a staggering $150 billion loss in market value, before rebounding slightly after news of the planned conversation emerged. Musk, once a key adviser to Trump, criticized the former president's tax and spending policies, which he believes would exacerbate national debt.

As rhetoric intensified, Musk, whose enterprises heavily involve U.S. government contracts, hinted at decommissioning critical projects like SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. While talks of impeachment surfaced online, any political shift could significantly affect the Republican party dynamics, particularly ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

