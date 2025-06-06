Left Menu

Trump and Musk: From Allies to Adversaries

The relationship between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has deteriorated following disagreements over a tax and spending bill. Once allies, their relationship has now shifted to one of hostility, impacting political support, fundraising for midterm elections, and potentially affecting Musk's businesses due to government scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:15 IST
Donald Trump

The private alliance between Donald Trump and Elon Musk has crumbled over a tax bill disagreement, leaving the former allies at odds. Trump's team indicates the relationship with the billionaire was essential for political and financial support, a dynamic now fractured due to Musk's vocal opposition and public criticisms.

On Wednesday, Trump showed frustration but refrained from condemning Musk, hoping to retain his support. By Thursday, the White House atmosphere changed swiftly with Trump's public denunciation of Musk. This fraught relationship now experiences volatility, with Musk expressing discontent over governmental action.

The burgeoning rift may challenge Trump's influence amongst tech donors and younger voters, while Musk faces increased government scrutiny on his businesses. As both figures navigate post-breakup repercussions, the broader implications for U.S. political-economic spheres remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

