Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls for Humanitarian Gestures Amid Railway Expansion

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq welcomed the new railway link to Kashmir as a positive step but urged Prime Minister Modi to release political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir to truly bridge gaps. He highlighted suffering faced by families during Eid due to incarcerations and condemned the killing of a young Kashmiri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:38 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq
  • Country:
  • India

The Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has praised the newly inaugurated railway link to Kashmir but urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a humanitarian concession by releasing political prisoners in the region. Speaking at the historic Jama Masjid, Mirwaiz highlighted the enduring issue of incarcerated individuals, especially as Eid approaches.

Prime Minister Modi recently launched Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar, reducing travel time significantly. However, Mirwaiz emphasized that the mistrust can only be mitigated by actual gestures of goodwill rather than infrastructural developments alone. He urged that connections between people are far more impactful than those forged by transportation.

The Mirwaiz voiced deep sadness over the death of 30-year-old Zubair Bhat, allegedly killed by Delhi police, which has heightened fear among Kashmiris across India. Kashmiri students and professionals face mounting hostility, exacerbated by incidents like Pahalgam and the recent tragedy involving the young trader, prompting questions on their safety.

