Joshua Wong Faces New Charges Under Hong Kong's National Security Law

Joshua Wong, a prominent figure in Hong Kong's activism sphere, has once again been charged under Beijing's controversial national security law. Accusations of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces have emerged, potentially endangering Hong Kong and China's national security.

This represents the second time Wong has faced charges under the sweeping law, which has been criticized for suppressing the pro-democracy movement in the city. The 28-year-old was previously convicted in another case related to subversion activities tied to an unofficial primary election, resulting in a sentence of four years and eight months.

The new charges against Wong, arrested in Stanley prison, bring to light the Hong Kong government's ongoing clampdown on dissidents. Amnesty International has criticized this move, pointing to its implications for human rights and calling for the charges to be dropped.

(With inputs from agencies.)