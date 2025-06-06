Left Menu

Telangana's Political Showdown: Reddy Challenges KCR Over Kaleshwaram Inquiry

In a public address, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged K Chandrasekhar Rao to cooperate with the judicial inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project. He criticized Rao and BRS for deflecting blame onto Congress while asserting his commitment to drive progress and transparency in Telangana's governance.

Amid escalating tensions, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called upon BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao to face a judicial inquiry regarding irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project. Reddy's statement came during a public meeting in Yadadri-Bhuvanagri district, where he challenged Rao to respond to the commission's notice with integrity instead of targeting the Congress government.

The judicial commission is probing the alleged mismanagement under the BRS regime. Reddy highlighted the inevitability of accountability, citing former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao's compliance with judicial proceedings. He lambasted BRS's criticism, urging Rao to abandon arrogance and cooperate with transparency efforts.

In a robust appeal, Reddy vowed continued efforts to eradicate corruption and drive developmental progress in Telangana. He reiterated his goal of elevating Telangana's economy to USD one trillion, envisioning competition with global cities. Reddy's agenda also included welfare developments like free public transport for women and significant welfare schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

