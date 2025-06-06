Left Menu

Presidential Call: Trump and Lee Jae-myung Aim for Swift Trade Deal

U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung discussed reaching a swift trade deal during their first phone call. They shared campaign stories and agreed to future trade talks, illustrating a focus on overcoming political challenges and solidifying South Korea's economic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:55 IST
Presidential Call: Trump and Lee Jae-myung Aim for Swift Trade Deal
Presidents

In their inaugural phone conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump and newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung committed to expediting a trade agreement between their nations. According to Lee's office, both leaders agreed to push for a successful conclusion to tariff consultations, urging continued negotiations at the working level.

The White House confirmed that during the call, Trump extended an invitation to Lee for a summit meeting in the United States. Both leaders exchanged campaign stories, including accounts of assassination attempts and political challenges, highlighting the emergence of strong leadership in overcoming such obstacles.

Lee, who recently took office following the impeachment of his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, emphasized the significance of trade negotiations with the U.S. for South Korea's export-driven economy. The conversation also touched on personal notes, with plans for a future round of golf and Lee receiving a gift featuring Trump's signature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025