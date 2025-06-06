Presidential Call: Trump and Lee Jae-myung Aim for Swift Trade Deal

In their inaugural phone conversation, U.S. President Donald Trump and newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung committed to expediting a trade agreement between their nations. According to Lee's office, both leaders agreed to push for a successful conclusion to tariff consultations, urging continued negotiations at the working level.

The White House confirmed that during the call, Trump extended an invitation to Lee for a summit meeting in the United States. Both leaders exchanged campaign stories, including accounts of assassination attempts and political challenges, highlighting the emergence of strong leadership in overcoming such obstacles.

Lee, who recently took office following the impeachment of his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol, emphasized the significance of trade negotiations with the U.S. for South Korea's export-driven economy. The conversation also touched on personal notes, with plans for a future round of golf and Lee receiving a gift featuring Trump's signature.

