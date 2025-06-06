Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Criticizes BJP Leader for Misogynistic Remarks

The Trinamool Congress criticized BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya for comments about women's clothing, labeling it misogynistic and patriarchal. They questioned if PM Modi supports Vijayvargiya's views and accused the BJP of being anti-women. The discourse highlighted persistent issues of sexism within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has voiced strong criticism against senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, calling his comments on women's clothing a reflection of a misogynist and patriarchal mindset inherent in the BJP.

TMC, the ruling party in West Bengal, questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi aligns with what they referred to as a 'regressive mindset' displayed by Vijayvargiya, who serves as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh.

Vijayvargiya's remarks, which were made during a program in Indore, disapprove of women in 'skimpy clothes,' which he termed a foreign concept of beauty, not aligning with Indian tradition. The TMC retaliated by sharing a video clip of MP Mahua Moitra countering similar past remarks, reiterating their stance against such narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

