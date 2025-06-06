Trinamool Congress Criticizes BJP Leader for Misogynistic Remarks

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has voiced strong criticism against senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, calling his comments on women's clothing a reflection of a misogynist and patriarchal mindset inherent in the BJP.

TMC, the ruling party in West Bengal, questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi aligns with what they referred to as a 'regressive mindset' displayed by Vijayvargiya, who serves as a cabinet minister in Madhya Pradesh.

Vijayvargiya's remarks, which were made during a program in Indore, disapprove of women in 'skimpy clothes,' which he termed a foreign concept of beauty, not aligning with Indian tradition. The TMC retaliated by sharing a video clip of MP Mahua Moitra countering similar past remarks, reiterating their stance against such narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)