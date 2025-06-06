Trump and Lee Forge Path to Swift Tariff Deal in Diplomatic Phone Call

In a significant diplomatic exchange, U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korea's newly elected leader, Lee Jae-myung, have initiated discussions geared toward a swift tariff agreement. This development marks their first conversation since Lee assumed office, as confirmed by Lee's office on Friday.

The dialogue underscores the urgency of addressing South Korea's economic strategies, particularly in light of Trump's tariffs and military cost-sharing demands. President Lee's administration is keen to navigate this terrain successfully, with a special focus on protecting key industries like technology, automobiles, and shipbuilding, which are particularly vulnerable to global trade fluctuations.

During their call, both leaders exchanged personal anecdotes, highlighting the challenges they faced during their political journeys. Trump's invitation to President Lee for a U.S. summit further signifies the importance of solidifying diplomatic and trade ties. Meanwhile, Lee's administration endeavors to balance relations with both the U.S. and China, emphasizing the latter's crucial role as a trading partner.

