India and Central Asia Unite Against Terrorism at Key Dialogue
India hosted the fourth edition of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, where five Central Asian states joined in condemning the April Pahalgam terror attack. The dialogue emphasized cooperation in areas such as trade, security, and counter-terrorism, with a focus on connectivity and supporting Afghanistan towards stability and peace.
In a significant diplomatic move, India and five Central Asian nations united to denounce the recent terrorist assault in Pahalgam, stressing the need for accountability for the attack's financiers and sponsors. This declaration emerged from the India-Central Asia Dialogue hosted by New Delhi, focusing on combating terrorism and enhancing cooperation.
Foreign ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan convened in India, continuing discussions on expanding bilateral ties. The outcome emphasized strengthening international counter-terrorism frameworks and supporting a peaceful Afghanistan, free of terrorism and drugs.
Parallel discussions explored boosting regional connectivity and trade. India welcomed Central Asian interest in using the Chabahar Port for transit, while expanding the INSTC was highlighted as a vital conduit for trade between the regions. The dialogue reaffirmed India's role as a trusted development partner for Central Asian states.
