India and Central Asia Unite Against Terrorism at Key Dialogue

In a significant diplomatic move, India and five Central Asian nations united to denounce the recent terrorist assault in Pahalgam, stressing the need for accountability for the attack's financiers and sponsors. This declaration emerged from the India-Central Asia Dialogue hosted by New Delhi, focusing on combating terrorism and enhancing cooperation.

Foreign ministers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan convened in India, continuing discussions on expanding bilateral ties. The outcome emphasized strengthening international counter-terrorism frameworks and supporting a peaceful Afghanistan, free of terrorism and drugs.

Parallel discussions explored boosting regional connectivity and trade. India welcomed Central Asian interest in using the Chabahar Port for transit, while expanding the INSTC was highlighted as a vital conduit for trade between the regions. The dialogue reaffirmed India's role as a trusted development partner for Central Asian states.