BMS: The World's Largest Trade Union Celebrates 70 Years

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) became the world's largest trade union due to its activists' dedication and national interest ideology, according to RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale. Celebrating the milestone, Hosabale urged activists to enhance their efforts and be well-versed in relevant labor topics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:48 IST
In a significant milestone, the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) was recognized as the largest trade union globally, credited to its activists' hard work and commitment to national interests. This was announced by RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale during the inauguration of a new BMS office in Telangana.

Hosabale highlighted that the organization's success isn't attributed to infrastructure, but rather the relentless efforts and sacrifices of past leaders and workers, urging current activists to expand their reach and understanding, particularly of the newly notified Labour Codes.

RSS members, including Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini's Bhagayya, joined the celebration, marking 70 years of BMS's influence, and underscoring the importance of training in furthering the union's ideological journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

