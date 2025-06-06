Left Menu

Punjab Political Drama: Suspended SSP and Election Tactics

The Punjab government suspended Ludhiana SSP Vigilance Jagatpreet Singh following allegations of political bias. The suspension comes amidst the Ludhiana West bypoll, with accusations of a conspiracy involving Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Both AAP and Congress leaders are trading accusations during this high-stakes election period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 23:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Punjab government has suspended Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vigilance Jagatpreet Singh, citing grave misconduct and dereliction of duty. This move fires up the already contentious political atmosphere surrounding the Ludhiana West bypoll, set for June 19 and 23 for polling and counting, respectively.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Tarunpreet Singh Sondh has claimed that the vigilance action was a ploy by Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu to gain sympathy votes. Sondh alleges that the summons was issued to Ashu as part of a connived strategy with the SSP, a former classmate of Ashu, to appear as a political victim amidst allegations of a school land scam.

On the opposing front, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has criticized the issuance of summons to Ashu during an active campaign. Warring argues the action reveals AAP's anxiety over potential defeat in the bypoll, describing the actions by the AAP leadership as desperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

