Trump Dispatches Officials for Crucial US-China Trade Talks

President Trump announced a meeting involving three U.S. cabinet officials and Chinese representatives in London on June 9 to negotiate a trade deal. This move, shared on Truth Social, highlights ongoing efforts to address trade issues between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:07 IST
President Trump has announced that three of his cabinet members will engage in crucial trade discussions with Chinese representatives. The meeting is set to take place in London on June 9, underscoring the importance of U.S.-China trade relations.

In a statement made via his Truth Social platform, Trump disclosed that Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson will lead the U.S. delegation.

This initiative marks a significant step in addressing longstanding trade issues, as both nations seek to forge a mutually beneficial agreement. The meeting comes at a critical time for global economic dynamics.

