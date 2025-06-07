Trump Dispatches Officials for Crucial US-China Trade Talks
President Trump announced a meeting involving three U.S. cabinet officials and Chinese representatives in London on June 9 to negotiate a trade deal. This move, shared on Truth Social, highlights ongoing efforts to address trade issues between the two nations.
President Trump has announced that three of his cabinet members will engage in crucial trade discussions with Chinese representatives. The meeting is set to take place in London on June 9, underscoring the importance of U.S.-China trade relations.
In a statement made via his Truth Social platform, Trump disclosed that Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson will lead the U.S. delegation.
This initiative marks a significant step in addressing longstanding trade issues, as both nations seek to forge a mutually beneficial agreement. The meeting comes at a critical time for global economic dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- cabinet
- officials
- China
- trade
- deal
- meeting
- London
- negotiations
- Truth Social
ALSO READ
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Japan's Akazawa Seeks Tariff Resolution in U.S. Visit
Trade Friction Sparks Innovation: Japanese Auto Supplier Kyowa's Struggle Amid U.S. Tariffs
Bridging Financial Ties: Jamie Dimon Meets with China Trade Head
Vietnam’s Push for Market Economy Status in Trade Talks