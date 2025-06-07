Political Feud: Donald Trump and Elon Musk at Crossroads

Political tensions have escalated between former allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk, with the U.S. President indicating no interest in mending their strained relationship. The White House confirmed no phone call was scheduled between the parties, contradicting earlier reports.

Musk's criticism of a tax-cut bill, central to Trump's agenda, has further fueled the rift. Using his social media platform, Musk highlighted concerns over the bill's political repercussions and national debt implications, responding critically to Trump's remarks.

The fallout extends to Musk's business interests, affecting Tesla stock and potentially impacting Musk's political contributions. As the situation develops, both sides face pressures that could influence political dynamics and business strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)