Left Menu

Political Feud: Donald Trump and Elon Musk at Crossroads

Amid political tensions, former allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk clash over a tax-cut bill. The feud has seen Musk criticize the bill, which he deems harmful, while Trump considers severing ties with Musk's businesses. The fallout impacts both their political and business landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 00:30 IST
Political Feud: Donald Trump and Elon Musk at Crossroads
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Political tensions have escalated between former allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk, with the U.S. President indicating no interest in mending their strained relationship. The White House confirmed no phone call was scheduled between the parties, contradicting earlier reports.

Musk's criticism of a tax-cut bill, central to Trump's agenda, has further fueled the rift. Using his social media platform, Musk highlighted concerns over the bill's political repercussions and national debt implications, responding critically to Trump's remarks.

The fallout extends to Musk's business interests, affecting Tesla stock and potentially impacting Musk's political contributions. As the situation develops, both sides face pressures that could influence political dynamics and business strategies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025