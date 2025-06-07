Political Feud: Donald Trump and Elon Musk at Crossroads
Amid political tensions, former allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk clash over a tax-cut bill. The feud has seen Musk criticize the bill, which he deems harmful, while Trump considers severing ties with Musk's businesses. The fallout impacts both their political and business landscapes.
Political tensions have escalated between former allies Donald Trump and Elon Musk, with the U.S. President indicating no interest in mending their strained relationship. The White House confirmed no phone call was scheduled between the parties, contradicting earlier reports.
Musk's criticism of a tax-cut bill, central to Trump's agenda, has further fueled the rift. Using his social media platform, Musk highlighted concerns over the bill's political repercussions and national debt implications, responding critically to Trump's remarks.
The fallout extends to Musk's business interests, affecting Tesla stock and potentially impacting Musk's political contributions. As the situation develops, both sides face pressures that could influence political dynamics and business strategies moving forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Musk
- feud
- tax-cut bill
- politics
- Tesla
- relationship
- criticism
- business
- allies
ALSO READ
Trump's Crypto Coin: A Blend of Politics and Profit
'We deeply value Germany's crucial, invaluable role in shaping India's larger relationship with EU': EAM Jaishankar.
Stalin's Warm Delhi Visit: Politics and Partnerships
Punjab Politics: Arrest of AAP MLA Sparks Controversy and Criticism
Sanjay Raut Speaks Out: Maharashtra Funds, Terror Politics, and India's Trust Issues with Pakistan