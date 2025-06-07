Elon Musk Advocates for New U.S. Political Party
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has proposed the creation of a new political party in the United States. Musk engaged his followers through a poll on X, seeking opinion on the need for a party that caters to the majority situated in the political center.
Tech mogul Elon Musk, known for his influence and innovation, is stirring the political pot with a new proposal for the U.S. political landscape. On Friday, Musk suggested the establishment of a fresh political party aimed at representing the vast majority of Americans who find themselves in the middle of the political spectrum.
This proposal came on the heels of a social media poll conducted by Musk on platform X. The poll inquired from his followers whether a new party was necessary to adequately cater to the 80% of Americans whom he perceives are not fully represented by the current political parties.
The billionaire's comments and the poll have spurred substantial dialogue on social media, reflecting widespread interest in potential reform of the U.S. political framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
