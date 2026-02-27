Left Menu

Green Party Shakes Up British Political Landscape with Historic Win

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces criticism after Labour's loss to the Green Party in Greater Manchester, a traditionally safe seat. This election marks a shift in British politics, with increased support for smaller parties like Greens and Reform UK, amid weakening traditional two-party dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Green Party's unexpected victory over the Labour Party in Greater Manchester marks a pivotal shift in British politics, as traditional two-party dominance faces increasing challenge from insurgent parties.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer now confronts internal party criticism, questioning the election strategy that resulted in Labour being third, behind the Green Party and Reform UK.

John Curtice noted the election as a "seismic moment" in British history, signifying an unpredictable political future. Concerns mount as the Labour Party readies for further elections amidst volatile voter loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

