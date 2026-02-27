Green Party Shakes Up British Political Landscape with Historic Win

The Green Party's unexpected victory over the Labour Party in Greater Manchester marks a pivotal shift in British politics, as traditional two-party dominance faces increasing challenge from insurgent parties.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer now confronts internal party criticism, questioning the election strategy that resulted in Labour being third, behind the Green Party and Reform UK.

John Curtice noted the election as a "seismic moment" in British history, signifying an unpredictable political future. Concerns mount as the Labour Party readies for further elections amidst volatile voter loyalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)