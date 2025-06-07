Appeals Court Grants Trump Latitude to Restrict Media Access
A U.S. appeals court has temporarily allowed President Trump to restrict Associated Press access to White House media events. The decision blocks a lower court ruling granting AP entry, citing presidential workspace control. The AP remains disappointed, arguing First Amendment violations amid ongoing legal proceedings.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has temporarily permitted President Donald Trump to restrict Associated Press journalists from White House media events, following a contentious legal battle over press access.
The 2-1 ruling, authored by U.S. Circuit Judge Neomi Rao, emphasizes the President's control over private workspaces, potentially paving the way for future victories by the Trump administration in the lawsuit filed by AP earlier this year.
Circuit Judge Cornelia Pillard dissented, highlighting the importance of a free press within a constitutional democracy. The Associated Press, dissatisfied with the ruling, is contemplating further actions, citing infringements on First Amendment rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
