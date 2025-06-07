Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Exposes Andhra Pradesh's GST Revenue 'Distress'

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy critiques Andhra Pradesh's fiscal performance using CAG's April data, alleging the state's GST revenue figures indicate financial 'distress'. Despite the government's proclamation of record GST collections, Reddy highlights discrepancies, attributing reductions to government adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:12 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Exposes Andhra Pradesh's GST Revenue 'Distress'
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday, expressed concerns over Andhra Pradesh's fiscal position citing the recent CAG data for April. The former chief minister alleged that the state's GST figures reveal financial 'distress', contrasting claims of economic performance by the TDP-led government.

Reddy stated that despite the NDA government's proclamation of record net GST collections in April 2025, technical adjustments had not been accounted for, casting doubt on the reported figures. He noted adjustments, including a Rs 796 crore IGST apportionment, skewed the reported high GST revenue.

He further criticized the administration's narrative as a cover-up for economic slowdown, citing CAG's portrayal of a broader economic downturn with both tax and non-tax revenues declining significantly compared to previous years.

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025