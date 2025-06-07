YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Exposes Andhra Pradesh's GST Revenue 'Distress'

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Saturday, expressed concerns over Andhra Pradesh's fiscal position citing the recent CAG data for April. The former chief minister alleged that the state's GST figures reveal financial 'distress', contrasting claims of economic performance by the TDP-led government.

Reddy stated that despite the NDA government's proclamation of record net GST collections in April 2025, technical adjustments had not been accounted for, casting doubt on the reported figures. He noted adjustments, including a Rs 796 crore IGST apportionment, skewed the reported high GST revenue.

He further criticized the administration's narrative as a cover-up for economic slowdown, citing CAG's portrayal of a broader economic downturn with both tax and non-tax revenues declining significantly compared to previous years.