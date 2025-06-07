Left Menu

CPI Protests Against Bharat Mata Portrait at Raj Bhavan

The CPI in Kerala protested the use of the Bharat Mata portrait at an Environment Day event in the Raj Bhavan, claiming it symbolized RSS ideologies. They hoisted the national flag and planted saplings to mark their dissent. The CPI emphasized the national flag as the true representation of Bharat Mata.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:54 IST
CPI Protests Against Bharat Mata Portrait at Raj Bhavan
The Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kerala staged a protest against the display of a Bharat Mata portrait, reportedly linked to RSS ideologies, at a recent Environment Day event at the Raj Bhavan.

State Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted the event, objecting to the portrait's use, which the CPI argues is unconstitutional.

CPI members, including senior leaders, hoisted the national flag and planted saplings in protest, asserting the flag as the authentic symbol of Bharat Mata and criticizing the Governor's stance.

