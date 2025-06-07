CPI Protests Against Bharat Mata Portrait at Raj Bhavan

The Communist Party of India (CPI) in Kerala staged a protest against the display of a Bharat Mata portrait, reportedly linked to RSS ideologies, at a recent Environment Day event at the Raj Bhavan.

State Agriculture Minister P Prasad boycotted the event, objecting to the portrait's use, which the CPI argues is unconstitutional.

CPI members, including senior leaders, hoisted the national flag and planted saplings in protest, asserting the flag as the authentic symbol of Bharat Mata and criticizing the Governor's stance.