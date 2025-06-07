Haryana CM Criticizes AAP Government's Inaction in Punjab
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has criticized Punjab's AAP government, led by Bhagwant Mann, for failing to work for public welfare and losing public support. Speaking in Sangrur, he accused the Mann administration of inaction and claimed the BJP-led Haryana government has successfully implemented public welfare schemes.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has strongly condemned the AAP government's performance in Punjab, accusing it of inaction and losing public confidence. Speaking during a visit to Sangrur on Saturday, Saini asserted that Bhagwant Mann's administration has failed to deliver on electoral promises.
Saini pointed out the upcoming Ludhiana West bypoll as a crucial moment for Punjab's citizens to express their dissatisfaction. He stated that the AAP government was elected on a 'foundation of lies' and that it has not engaged in meaningful work for people's welfare.
In contrast, Saini praised the Bharatiya Janata Party's government in Haryana for implementing public welfare schemes effectively under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted successful initiatives such as the crop compensation and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, urging Punjab to follow suit for the benefit of its people.
