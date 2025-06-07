Left Menu

Haryana CM Criticizes AAP Government's Inaction in Punjab

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has criticized Punjab's AAP government, led by Bhagwant Mann, for failing to work for public welfare and losing public support. Speaking in Sangrur, he accused the Mann administration of inaction and claimed the BJP-led Haryana government has successfully implemented public welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 19:40 IST
Haryana CM Criticizes AAP Government's Inaction in Punjab
Nayab Singh Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has strongly condemned the AAP government's performance in Punjab, accusing it of inaction and losing public confidence. Speaking during a visit to Sangrur on Saturday, Saini asserted that Bhagwant Mann's administration has failed to deliver on electoral promises.

Saini pointed out the upcoming Ludhiana West bypoll as a crucial moment for Punjab's citizens to express their dissatisfaction. He stated that the AAP government was elected on a 'foundation of lies' and that it has not engaged in meaningful work for people's welfare.

In contrast, Saini praised the Bharatiya Janata Party's government in Haryana for implementing public welfare schemes effectively under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He highlighted successful initiatives such as the crop compensation and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, urging Punjab to follow suit for the benefit of its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025