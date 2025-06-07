Chouhan's Commitment: Supporting Madhya Pradesh's Development Under Mohan Yadav's Leadership

In an unequivocal show of support, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his firm backing for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership in developing the state. Speaking on Saturday, Chouhan dispelled media speculations regarding his 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' as a personal campaign to reclaim political influence.

Starting from Ladkui to Bhadakuiy on May 25, Chouhan's Padyatra aimed to engage citizens directly and reinforce India's development ambitions. While some viewed the move as self-promotion, Chouhan maintains it was solely to rally progress in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan, who served as MP's Chief Minister from 2005 to 2023, acknowledged his new role as Union agriculture minister while reiterating his confidence in Yadav's leadership. He urged the Chief Minister to advance the state's prosperity, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed nation.