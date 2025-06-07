Left Menu

Chouhan's Commitment: Supporting Madhya Pradesh's Development Under Mohan Yadav's Leadership

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasizes his support for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in spearheading the state's development. Despite speculations, Chouhan clarifies the intent of his 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' and underscores his unwavering commitment to serve and build a developed India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 07-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 20:35 IST
Chouhan's Commitment: Supporting Madhya Pradesh's Development Under Mohan Yadav's Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unequivocal show of support, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his firm backing for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership in developing the state. Speaking on Saturday, Chouhan dispelled media speculations regarding his 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Padyatra' as a personal campaign to reclaim political influence.

Starting from Ladkui to Bhadakuiy on May 25, Chouhan's Padyatra aimed to engage citizens directly and reinforce India's development ambitions. While some viewed the move as self-promotion, Chouhan maintains it was solely to rally progress in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan, who served as MP's Chief Minister from 2005 to 2023, acknowledged his new role as Union agriculture minister while reiterating his confidence in Yadav's leadership. He urged the Chief Minister to advance the state's prosperity, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed nation.

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025