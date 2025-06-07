Left Menu

India's Resilient Stance Against Terrorism

BJP MP Anurag Thakur highlighted Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism, accusing it of attempting to destabilize India through cross-border activities. India's firm stance includes not distinguishing between different terror factions, emphasizing its role as a responsible nuclear power in the global fight against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:53 IST
India's Resilient Stance Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold accusation, BJP MP Anurag Thakur branded Pakistan as a nation that actively sponsors terrorism. Speaking to party workers, Thakur criticized Pakistan's long-standing efforts to undermine Indian stability via cross-border terrorist activities.

He emphasized India's robust response to such threats, asserting that the country does not differentiate between any factions involved in fostering terrorism. Thakur expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing him to address this issue internationally.

Stressing India's commitment to security, he stated that the nation is unfazed by nuclear threats, prioritizing national honor and self-respect above all. Thakur was part of a parliamentary delegation highlighting India's anti-terrorism stance globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
2
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
3
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China
4
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025