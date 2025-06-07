India's Resilient Stance Against Terrorism

In a bold accusation, BJP MP Anurag Thakur branded Pakistan as a nation that actively sponsors terrorism. Speaking to party workers, Thakur criticized Pakistan's long-standing efforts to undermine Indian stability via cross-border terrorist activities.

He emphasized India's robust response to such threats, asserting that the country does not differentiate between any factions involved in fostering terrorism. Thakur expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing him to address this issue internationally.

Stressing India's commitment to security, he stated that the nation is unfazed by nuclear threats, prioritizing national honor and self-respect above all. Thakur was part of a parliamentary delegation highlighting India's anti-terrorism stance globally.

