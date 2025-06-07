India's Resilient Stance Against Terrorism
BJP MP Anurag Thakur highlighted Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism, accusing it of attempting to destabilize India through cross-border activities. India's firm stance includes not distinguishing between different terror factions, emphasizing its role as a responsible nuclear power in the global fight against terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In a bold accusation, BJP MP Anurag Thakur branded Pakistan as a nation that actively sponsors terrorism. Speaking to party workers, Thakur criticized Pakistan's long-standing efforts to undermine Indian stability via cross-border terrorist activities.
He emphasized India's robust response to such threats, asserting that the country does not differentiate between any factions involved in fostering terrorism. Thakur expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing him to address this issue internationally.
Stressing India's commitment to security, he stated that the nation is unfazed by nuclear threats, prioritizing national honor and self-respect above all. Thakur was part of a parliamentary delegation highlighting India's anti-terrorism stance globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
