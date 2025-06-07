Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy with Election Rigging Allegations
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, alleged that Maharashtra's 2024 Assembly elections are a 'blueprint for rigging democracy,' accusing electoral malpractice. BJP rejected his claims as fabricated conspiracies. The Election Commission dismissed his accusations, urging truth to uphold credibility. The controversy marks a significant political clash over electoral integrity in India.
Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has stirred a political storm by alleging 'match-fixing' in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, calling it a 'blueprint for rigging democracy.' The accusations have garnered a fierce response from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India.
The BJP, with its chief J P Nadda, vehemently rejected Gandhi's claims. Labeling them as 'bizarre conspiracies' formed out of electoral desperation, Nadda dismissed Gandhi's assertions as attempts to defame institutions without evidence. The Election Commission echoed this sentiment, refuting the rigging allegations and emphasizing the credibility of the electoral process.
Gandhi remains adamant, challenging the Election Commission to provide transparency by publishing voter rolls and CCTV footage from Maharashtra polling booths. The situation highlights a significant political rift, with implications for public trust in democratic institutions and processes in India.
