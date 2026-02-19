Election Commission Urges Swift Action on Voter List Revision Amid Controversy

The Election Commission on Thursday urged 22 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, to expedite the preparatory work for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which is projected to commence in April. This initiative follows a pan-India order issued in June last year.

Amid accusations of 'vote chori' by the opposition Congress, the Election Commission conducted the SIR in 13 states and UTs and completed a special revision in Assam earlier this year. The operation is ongoing in 12 states and UTs, covering approximately 60 crore electors, with the remaining 40 crore to be covered in the upcoming phase.

Legal challenges arose in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where political parties approached the Supreme Court. The Election Commission reported finding ineligible voters in Bihar, but provided no concrete evidence. Critics claim this is a tactic to target voters not supportive of BJP and its affiliates.

(With inputs from agencies.)