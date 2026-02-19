Left Menu

Election Commission Urges Swift Completion of Voter List Revision

The Election Commission has directed 22 states and Union Territories to expedite preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, set to begin in April. This comprehensive exercise aims for nationwide coverage, following the completion of revisions in some regions. Assam conducted a 'special revision' earlier in the year.

Updated: 19-02-2026 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has issued a directive to 22 states and Union Territories, urging them to hasten their preparatory work for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, an exercise anticipated to commence in April.

The poll authority highlighted the crucial nature of this task by sending formal communications to the chief electoral officers of multiple states and UTs, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir, among others.

The SIR will ensure comprehensive updating of the voters' list across the nation, following its initiation in June of the previous year. This nationwide endeavor seeks to cover all states and UTs, whereas an exceptional 'special revision' was already conducted in Assam earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

