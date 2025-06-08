Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

In a shocking incident over the weekend, Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot and wounded at a campaign rally in the capital city of Bogotá. Authorities have described the brazen attack as an 'unacceptable act of violence.' Turbay, who belongs to the conservative Democratic Centre party, was shot from behind by armed assailants while at a park in Bogotá's Fontibon neighborhood.

Images shared on social media depict a bloodied Uribe Turbay, with apparent head injuries, being assisted by bystanders. The attack has sent shockwaves across the political landscape as Uribe Turbay is seen as a potential candidate in Colombia's presidential election next year. No official statement has been released regarding his current condition.

The speedy apprehension of the suspected shooter was confirmed by Bogotá Mayor Carlos Galán on social platform X. Meanwhile, the federal government has announced rewards for information leading to the capture of any accomplices. Uribe Turbay, the son of a journalist slain during Colombia's violent drug war era, has become a prominent figure in right-wing politics.