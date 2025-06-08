Indian-American Leaders Poised for Victory in Texas Runoff Elections

Two Indian-American candidates, Sanjay Singhal and Sukh Kaur, are leading in the city council runoff elections in Texas, early results indicate.

Singhal, contesting in Sugar Land's District 2, has 54% of the vote against competitor Nasir Hussain, who garners 46%. Singhal, an IIT Delhi alumnus and former energy executive, champions transparent governance and community engagement. Meanwhile, Kaur is ahead in the San Antonio District 1 election, commanding 64% of votes over Patty Gibbons.

Kaur, notable for being the first Sikh woman elected to the San Antonio City Council, prioritizes affordable housing and public transportation. Final results certification is anticipated soon, likely reinforcing Indian-American representation in Texas politics.