Left Menu

Indian-American Leaders Poised for Victory in Texas Runoff Elections

In Texas, Indian-American candidates Sanjay Singhal and Sukh Kaur are leading city council runoff elections in Sugar Land and San Antonio. Singhal, with a background in energy, focuses on transparent governance, while Kaur emphasizes affordable housing and public transit. Certification of results is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 08-06-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 09:18 IST
Indian-American Leaders Poised for Victory in Texas Runoff Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Two Indian-American candidates, Sanjay Singhal and Sukh Kaur, are leading in the city council runoff elections in Texas, early results indicate.

Singhal, contesting in Sugar Land's District 2, has 54% of the vote against competitor Nasir Hussain, who garners 46%. Singhal, an IIT Delhi alumnus and former energy executive, champions transparent governance and community engagement. Meanwhile, Kaur is ahead in the San Antonio District 1 election, commanding 64% of votes over Patty Gibbons.

Kaur, notable for being the first Sikh woman elected to the San Antonio City Council, prioritizes affordable housing and public transportation. Final results certification is anticipated soon, likely reinforcing Indian-American representation in Texas politics.

TRENDING

1
Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

Saving Lives: Multi-Organ Donation Mission Triumphs

 India
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025