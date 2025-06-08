BJP's CR Kesavan Accuses Rahul Gandhi as 'Threat to Democracy'

In a scathing attack, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CR Kesavan has labeled Congress's Rahul Gandhi as the 'greatest threat' to India's Constitution and democracy. This follows Gandhi's allegations of electoral manipulation in Maharashtra's polls last November.

Kesavan accused Gandhi of fabricating conspiracy theories against the Election Commission and blamed him for Congress's repeated electoral failures. Kesavan described Gandhi's comments as dangerous rhetoric deflecting responsibility for the Congress party's setbacks.

The Election Commission, responding to Gandhi's claims, labeled the allegations an affront to the rule of law. They criticized Gandhi for ignoring factual rebuttals and stressed the importance of respecting the electoral process and its staff.

