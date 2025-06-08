Gandhi's Poll-Rigging Claims Rock Maharashtra's Electoral Integrity

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, has accused the Election Commission of India of rigging the recently held Maharashtra Assembly elections. He urged the commission to address concerns he raised in an article outlining alleged electoral malpractice. However, the commission has stated it will only respond if Gandhi writes directly to them.

Sources within the Election Commission emphasized the body's commitment to election integrity, citing existing protocols that allow scrutiny of CCTV footage by competent high courts in response to election petitions. They expressed concerns over privacy issues, noting that this footage helps protect voter information.

Gandhi, serving as the Leader of the Opposition, criticized the alleged 'match-fixing' in Maharashtra, suggesting similar issues might arise in the Bihar elections and elsewhere where the BJP faces potential losses. The EC responded by suggesting Gandhi should trust the judicial process and questioned his motives concerning privacy.