Political Showdown in the Western Region

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of undermining the democratic mandate following his loss in the 2024 state assembly polls, claiming Gandhi is avoiding reflection on his defeat.

Meanwhile, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane stood by his decision to suspend a doctor accused of showing arrogance toward a patient, insisting that patient support takes precedence.

In Chhattisgarh, the second 'Chintan Shivir' commenced, aiming to develop strategies for a stronger India by 2047, with state officials and cabinet members attending to integrate modern management techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)