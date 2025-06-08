Amit Shah Predicts NDA's Rise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday projected a confident vision for the NDA's future in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, announcing plans for forming governments in the two states by 2026.

Addressing BJP office bearers, Shah referred to Madurai as a city of 'Parivartan', asserting the party's Karyakarta Sammelan would spearhead significant political change. He predicted that the BJP-AIADMK will usher in an NDA regime in Tamil Nadu, signaling the end of the DMK's governance, which he criticized as a '100 percent failure.'

Shah's remarks, which were made after presiding over a state core committee meeting, coincided with his spiritual visit to Madurai Meenakshi temple. BJP state president Nainar Nagendran and leader K Annamalai voiced similar sentiments, stressing the importance of the BJP-AIADMK alliance and urging cadres to actively work towards the 'sankalpa' of dethroning the DMK.