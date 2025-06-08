Left Menu

Survival and Resilience: Miguel Uribe's Political Battle

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a prominent political figure and potential presidential candidate, is in intensive care following surgery after being shot during a campaign event in Bogota. The attack underscores the ongoing security challenges faced by politicians in the country, as campaigning for the 2026 elections begins.

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, a rising star in politics, remains in critical condition after being shot in Bogota. The incident, which occurred during a campaign event, raises immediate concerns about the safety of political figures as the 2026 presidential race kicks off.

Hospital officials confirmed Uribe's successful initial surgery, yet he continues to receive intensive care. Uribe, connected to a well-known political lineage, joins other voices calling for enhanced security measures amidst Colombia's persistent crime issues. The motivation behind this attack remains unclear.

Maria Claudia Tarazona, Uribe's wife, expressed hopeful caution, acknowledging the hours ahead are crucial for his recovery. The Mayor of Bogota, Carlos Galan, has committed to strengthening protection for all candidates, reflecting the heightened risks in Colombia's political arena.

