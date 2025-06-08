Top National and International Stories of the Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has expressed confidence that the NDA will lead governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal by 2026. His remarks come amid a series of significant political developments across the country.

The flood situation in Assam has slightly improved with the affected population decreasing. However, fatality numbers have climbed as three more deaths were reported, bringing this year's total to 26.

In another major development, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set for a historic mission to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission. Meanwhile, Manipur continues to experience unrest following the arrest of Meitei outfit leaders, prompting internet suspensions in parts of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)