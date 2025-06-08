YSRCP MLC Reddy Condemns Government's Mishandling of Teacher Transfers

In a recent statement, YSRCP MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy has delivered a scathing critique of the coalition government, accusing it of mishandling the teacher transfer process across Andhra Pradesh. According to Reddy, the administration turned the procedure into a "farce," betraying the trust of 1.20 lakh educators by promising manual counselling only to abruptly switch to an online system.

Reddy has insisted that the government uphold its initial promise, especially for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs), to ensure a transparent process. He highlighted the directive requiring teachers to submit 2,500 online choices within a mere 48 hours, deeming it unrealistic and oppressive.

The MLC further condemned the coalition for its failure to adhere to legal frameworks and for creating confusion through unclear school categorisations, which shifted from nine categories to ambiguous terms like MPP and UP schools. The lack of clarity has left educators uncertain of their transfer options.

Furthermore, Reddy criticized Minister Nara Lokesh for neglecting the education sector, specifically addressing errors in Class 10 answer sheet evaluations that have affected students' futures. He demanded free re-evaluations to rectify these issues. He also accused the government of ignoring teachers' rights by denying promotions to SGTs and unjustly reassigning surplus school assistants, compromising seniority.

Reddy urged teacher unions to oppose the government's inconsistent policies and fight for fairness in the transfer process. "The coalition's deceptive tactics and disregard for teachers' rights are unacceptable. We demand immediate corrective action," he declared, calling for transparency and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)