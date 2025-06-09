National Guard Deployed Amid Los Angeles Protests Stirring Political Clash

The scene in Los Angeles intensified as National Guard troops faced off against protesters, with tear gas deployed outside a federal complex on Sunday. The mobilization followed days of unrest sparked by immigration-related clashes, and was ordered by President Trump, sidestepping the objections of California's leadership.

Approximately 300 National Guard members arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday, taking positions after violent exchanges between protesters and federal agents in previous days. Demonstrations spread from downtown to surrounding areas like Paramount, drawing attention to aggressive enforcement actions against immigrants.

The deployment has ignited a political firestorm, with Governor Gavin Newsom criticizing Trump's decision as an overreaction. The President, however, emphasized the necessity of federal intervention for law and order, while House Speaker Mike Johnson backed the move, describing it as a response to state leadership deficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)