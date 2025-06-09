J P Nadda Celebrates Modi's 11-Year Milestone

BJP president J P Nadda commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years of impactful leadership, describing it as worthy of 'golden letters.' During a press conference at BJP headquarters, Nadda lauded Modi's shift in political culture towards performance-based governance and accountability.

Nadda criticized the Congress-led UPA government for its corruption and appeasement politics, contrasting it with Modi's responsible governance. He highlighted significant policy moves, such as the repeal of Article 370, abolition of triple talaq, and demonetization, under Modi's tenure.

With Modi recently sworn in for a third term on June 9, 2024, the BJP marks the anniversary of his remarkable 11-year tenure, commending his contributions to national political change.

(With inputs from agencies.)