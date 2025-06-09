Left Menu

Golden Era: Modi's 11 Years of Transformative Governance

BJP president J P Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, emphasizing the transformative impact on governance and political culture. Nadda contrasted Modi's leadership with the alleged corrupt practices of the previous UPA regime, highlighting key policy decisions and asserting the government's ongoing stability and achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President J P Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, commemorating the 11-year milestone in office as a period marked by transformative governance and the establishment of a performance-driven political culture.

Highlighting the deviation from the Congress-led UPA's alleged corruption and appeasement politics, Nadda cited Modi's leadership as responsible and accountable, citing accomplishments like the repeal of Article 370 and demonetization.

Amid criticism from opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Nadda reaffirmed the stability and continuity of Modi's government, confident in its future terms. Prime Minister Modi's transformative impact was celebrated during the government's first anniversary of its third term.

