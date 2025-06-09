Golden Era: Modi's 11 Years of Transformative Governance

BJP President J P Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, commemorating the 11-year milestone in office as a period marked by transformative governance and the establishment of a performance-driven political culture.

Highlighting the deviation from the Congress-led UPA's alleged corruption and appeasement politics, Nadda cited Modi's leadership as responsible and accountable, citing accomplishments like the repeal of Article 370 and demonetization.

Amid criticism from opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Nadda reaffirmed the stability and continuity of Modi's government, confident in its future terms. Prime Minister Modi's transformative impact was celebrated during the government's first anniversary of its third term.