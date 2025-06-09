Left Menu

Tragic End Fuels Expressway Protest in Rajasthan

A protest in Rajasthan's Dausa district over an interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway intensified after a participant, Kailash Chand Sharma, died. His body was used in the demonstration, leading to a standoff with police. Family negotiations eventually ended the protest, with demands for better expressway access continuing.

Updated: 09-06-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 15:38 IST
A protest in Rajasthan's Dausa district demanding an interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway took a tragic turn as participant Kailash Chand Sharma died, authorities reported on Monday.

Locals escalated their protest by using the 55-year-old's body as a symbolic gesture, placing it on ice blocks at the protest site in Bandikui overnight. Despite attempts at negotiation, officials struggled to disperse the crowd.

Police intervened Monday morning to prevent further escalation as protesters moved towards the expressway. After various discussions, the family accepted the body. Sharma had fallen ill during the protest and died later in the hospital, while the demand for expressway access persists.

