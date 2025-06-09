Tragic End Fuels Expressway Protest in Rajasthan

A protest in Rajasthan's Dausa district demanding an interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway took a tragic turn as participant Kailash Chand Sharma died, authorities reported on Monday.

Locals escalated their protest by using the 55-year-old's body as a symbolic gesture, placing it on ice blocks at the protest site in Bandikui overnight. Despite attempts at negotiation, officials struggled to disperse the crowd.

Police intervened Monday morning to prevent further escalation as protesters moved towards the expressway. After various discussions, the family accepted the body. Sharma had fallen ill during the protest and died later in the hospital, while the demand for expressway access persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)