Assam's Political Heavyweights File Nominations for Rajya Sabha Elections
Kanad Purkayastha and Birendra Prasad Baishya of the ruling coalition in Assam submitted their candidacies for two Rajya Sabha seats. Supported by top political leaders, the candidates face no opposition as the opposition refrains from fielding candidates. Elections are set for June 19, with results the same day.
In a significant political move, Assam BJP secretary Kanad Purkayastha and AGP candidate Birendra Prasad Baishya filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. This development reflects a solidified stance by the ruling coalition, as opposition parties stepped back due to unfavorable odds.
A senior official from the Assembly Secretariat confirmed that both candidates, representing the ruling BJP-AGP alliance, submitted their nominations together. The opposition's decision not to participate underscores the coalition's overwhelming majority and almost assured victory.
The elections scheduled for June 19 will see immediate vote counting. Accompanied by leading figures including Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the candidates have received broad support across party lines, highlighting the strategic importance of this election.
