Sarma Praises Opposition Leaders, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Betrayal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has openly praised opposition figures such as Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi, and Supriya Sule for their defense of India on international platforms after the Pahalgam terror attack. In contrast, he strongly criticized Rahul Gandhi for what he described as a betrayal of both the nation and its armed forces.

The Chief Minister's comments came during a state assembly discussion regarding the successful 'Operation Sindoor.' Sarma accused Gandhi of consistently questioning India's military losses but never the damage incurred by Pakistan during the conflict.

Sarma expressed gratitude to Congress leaders and others for defending India's stance abroad. Yet, his criticism focused sharply on Gandhi, whom he accused of asking about India's losses amidst military operations, without similarly questioning the adversary's losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)