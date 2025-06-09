PM Modi to Receive Global Feedback on Operation Sindoor Efforts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene with members of multi-party delegations on Tuesday evening, following their global tour to represent India's position after Operation Sindoor, according to sources.

Official sources indicate that these delegates will be providing Modi with feedback on their efforts. The government has lauded these seven delegations, mainly composed of current Members of Parliament, for their work.

The delegations, which included former diplomats, visited 33 foreign capitals and the European Union, to deliver India's strong anti-terrorism message. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already commended their efforts against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Four delegations were led by the ruling alliance, while three were led by opposition parties.