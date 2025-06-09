PM Modi to Receive Global Feedback on Operation Sindoor Efforts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with multi-party delegations who traveled globally to represent India's stance following Operation Sindoor. These delegations, including diplomats and MPs, visited 33 foreign capitals and achieved praise from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will convene with members of multi-party delegations on Tuesday evening, following their global tour to represent India's position after Operation Sindoor, according to sources.
Official sources indicate that these delegates will be providing Modi with feedback on their efforts. The government has lauded these seven delegations, mainly composed of current Members of Parliament, for their work.
The delegations, which included former diplomats, visited 33 foreign capitals and the European Union, to deliver India's strong anti-terrorism message. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already commended their efforts against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Four delegations were led by the ruling alliance, while three were led by opposition parties.
ALSO READ
Indian MPs Forge Strong Guyana Ties Amid Anti-Terror Talks
Life Beyond Letters: Former Spelling Bee Champs' Unscripted Journeys
CM Yogi's Educational Revolution: From Virtual Classrooms to Summer Camps
Heightened Security for Sri Lankan MPs Amid Rising Gunfire Incidents
Delhi BJP Revamps Leadership with New District Presidents