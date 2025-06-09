Trump's National Guard Decision: A Controversial Move Amidst California Unrest

Amidst a weekend of turbulence over immigration policies, U.S. President Donald Trump has staunchly defended his decision to send the National Guard to California. The move, he declared on Monday, was 'a great decision' to counteract escalating unrest.

Trump's assertion came through a post on Truth Social, where he remarked that without the intervention, Los Angeles faced the risk of being 'completely obliterated.'

The deployment underlines the administration's approach to managing the fallout of divisive immigration policies, raising questions about the executive's crisis management strategies and their implications for national safety and societal cohesion.