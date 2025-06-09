Left Menu

Trump's National Guard Decision: A Controversial Move Amidst California Unrest

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his decision to deploy the National Guard in California, citing it as a necessary measure to manage unrest stemming from immigration policy disputes, and claiming it prevented potential devastation in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:47 IST
Trump's National Guard Decision: A Controversial Move Amidst California Unrest
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Amidst a weekend of turbulence over immigration policies, U.S. President Donald Trump has staunchly defended his decision to send the National Guard to California. The move, he declared on Monday, was 'a great decision' to counteract escalating unrest.

Trump's assertion came through a post on Truth Social, where he remarked that without the intervention, Los Angeles faced the risk of being 'completely obliterated.'

The deployment underlines the administration's approach to managing the fallout of divisive immigration policies, raising questions about the executive's crisis management strategies and their implications for national safety and societal cohesion.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025