Turmoil at the Top: Trump and Musk's Public Rift

President Donald Trump reportedly maintains Starlink at the White House but may relocate his Tesla after ending ties with Elon Musk. Their relationship soured due to disagreements over Trump's tax bill. Despite the feud, a video exchange reveals a potential softening in Musk's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 03:36 IST
President Donald Trump announced on Monday plans to maintain Starlink services at the White House, refraining from relocating the internet service just after severing ties with Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla.

Earlier, Trump discussed moving his Tesla after purchasing the vehicle from Musk, once a close ally, amid tensions sparked by Musk's criticism of Trump's tax and spending bill. Despite public insults exchanged, a video response from Musk appeared conciliatory.

Republicans face challenges passing Trump's ambitious bill due to Musk's opposition. However, insider sources indicate Musk's anger is waning, suggesting possible reconciliation. The political climate remains charged as both figures navigate their strained association.

