Tensions Escalate as Marines Deployed to Los Angeles Amid Immigration Protests

The Pentagon deployed 700 Marines in Los Angeles to assist National Guard members during immigration protests. California plans to sue President Trump over his use of the Guard, alleging unlawfulness. Protests intensified after arrests by federal immigration authorities, sparking demands for detainees' release. The situation remains tense with further demonstrations planned.

Updated: 10-06-2025 05:15 IST
The Pentagon has deployed approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles as immigration protests continue to unfold throughout the city. Officials announced the deployment on Monday, and it aims to support National Guard members addressing the unrest, though they are not permitted to engage in law enforcement duties.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the intention to sue President Donald Trump over the use of the National Guard in the state. Bonta contends that the deployment undermines state sovereignty and is unlawful. The lawsuit plans to seek an immediate restraining order against further troop deployment.

Protests have been mounting since arrests by federal immigration authorities, leading to heightened tensions and calls for the release of detained individuals. Despite a peaceful start to Monday's demonstrations, clashes continue as officials urge participants to remain calm and avoid violence.

