Leadership Shake-Up in South Korea's Trade Ministry

In a notable restructuring, South Korea's trade ministry welcomes Yeo Han-koo, a former chief trade envoy, as its new leader, as announced by President Lee Jae-myung's office this Tuesday.

The leadership transition also includes the appointment of Lee Hyoung-il, who managed the country's statistics agency, elevating him to the position of the first vice minister.

The strategic appointments underscore the government's commitment to revitalizing the trade sector amidst evolving global economic dynamics, a move conveyed by spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

