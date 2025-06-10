Leadership Shake-Up in South Korea's Trade Ministry
South Korea appointed former trade envoy Yeo Han-koo as the new trade minister. Simultaneously, Lee Hyoung-il, head of the statistics agency, was named as the first vice minister, according to spokesperson Kang Yu-jung. The announcement came from President Lee Jae-myung's office on Tuesday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:46 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In a notable restructuring, South Korea's trade ministry welcomes Yeo Han-koo, a former chief trade envoy, as its new leader, as announced by President Lee Jae-myung's office this Tuesday.
The leadership transition also includes the appointment of Lee Hyoung-il, who managed the country's statistics agency, elevating him to the position of the first vice minister.
The strategic appointments underscore the government's commitment to revitalizing the trade sector amidst evolving global economic dynamics, a move conveyed by spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications
Lee Jae-myung's Diplomatic Vision for Korea's Future
South Korea's Presidential Race: Lee Jae-myung Leads, Kim Moon-soo Struggles
Lee Jae-myung Advocates Diplomatic Balance in East Asia
Lee Jae-myung's Vision for a Progressive South Korea