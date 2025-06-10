Left Menu

Leadership Shake-Up in South Korea's Trade Ministry

South Korea appointed former trade envoy Yeo Han-koo as the new trade minister. Simultaneously, Lee Hyoung-il, head of the statistics agency, was named as the first vice minister, according to spokesperson Kang Yu-jung. The announcement came from President Lee Jae-myung's office on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-06-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 13:46 IST
Leadership Shake-Up in South Korea's Trade Ministry
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a notable restructuring, South Korea's trade ministry welcomes Yeo Han-koo, a former chief trade envoy, as its new leader, as announced by President Lee Jae-myung's office this Tuesday.

The leadership transition also includes the appointment of Lee Hyoung-il, who managed the country's statistics agency, elevating him to the position of the first vice minister.

The strategic appointments underscore the government's commitment to revitalizing the trade sector amidst evolving global economic dynamics, a move conveyed by spokesperson Kang Yu-jung.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025