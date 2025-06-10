Jaishankar Advocates for Global View on Terrorism Beyond Borders

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called for a broader perspective on terrorism, urging the global community to address it as an international concern rather than a bilateral issue, often associated with India and Pakistan.

During a discussion with Indian expatriates in Belgium and Luxembourg, Jaishankar highlighted India's counter-terrorism initiatives, referencing Pakistan's historical ties to global terrorist incidents.

He also pointed out that, unlike European experiences, some nations use terrorism as state policy, underscoring the need for collective international effort to address the root causes effectively.

