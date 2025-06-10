Jaishankar Advocates for Global View on Terrorism Beyond Borders
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasizes the need to view terrorism as a global issue, citing Pakistan's historical links to terror incidents. He discussed these points with the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg, highlighting India's efforts to combat terrorism beyond bilateral conflicts.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called for a broader perspective on terrorism, urging the global community to address it as an international concern rather than a bilateral issue, often associated with India and Pakistan.
During a discussion with Indian expatriates in Belgium and Luxembourg, Jaishankar highlighted India's counter-terrorism initiatives, referencing Pakistan's historical ties to global terrorist incidents.
He also pointed out that, unlike European experiences, some nations use terrorism as state policy, underscoring the need for collective international effort to address the root causes effectively.
