'I want to develop an India where people are kind, listen and respect each other,' says Rahul Gandhi at event in TN.
PTI | Gudalur | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
