11 Years of Transformation: Modi's Stable Leadership and India's Economic Leap

Celebrating 11 years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is credited with spurring significant growth and development in India, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Joshi highlighted a stable government as key to the transformation witnessed across various sectors.

Contrasting the previous UPA government's tenure, Joshi cited instability and policy paralysis as major drawbacks of their rule. Under Modi's administration, extreme poverty has plummeted and strategic welfare initiatives have yielded tangible improvements, he noted.

Joshi also lauded India's enhanced defense capabilities and economic strides, mentioning major lifts in global economic rankings. Addressing local issues, he criticized Karnataka's state government for handling a public event leading to tragic outcomes.