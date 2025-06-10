Left Menu

11 Years of Transformation: Modi's Stable Leadership and India's Economic Leap

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stable government for India's significant economic growth and poverty reduction since 2014. Joshi contrasts this with the previous UPA government's instability and highlights achievements in defense, agriculture, and ease of doing business, while addressing recent controversies in state governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:01 IST
11 Years of Transformation: Modi's Stable Leadership and India's Economic Leap
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating 11 years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is credited with spurring significant growth and development in India, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Joshi highlighted a stable government as key to the transformation witnessed across various sectors.

Contrasting the previous UPA government's tenure, Joshi cited instability and policy paralysis as major drawbacks of their rule. Under Modi's administration, extreme poverty has plummeted and strategic welfare initiatives have yielded tangible improvements, he noted.

Joshi also lauded India's enhanced defense capabilities and economic strides, mentioning major lifts in global economic rankings. Addressing local issues, he criticized Karnataka's state government for handling a public event leading to tragic outcomes.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025