11 Years of Transformation: Modi's Stable Leadership and India's Economic Leap
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi credits Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stable government for India's significant economic growth and poverty reduction since 2014. Joshi contrasts this with the previous UPA government's instability and highlights achievements in defense, agriculture, and ease of doing business, while addressing recent controversies in state governance.
Celebrating 11 years in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is credited with spurring significant growth and development in India, according to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Joshi highlighted a stable government as key to the transformation witnessed across various sectors.
Contrasting the previous UPA government's tenure, Joshi cited instability and policy paralysis as major drawbacks of their rule. Under Modi's administration, extreme poverty has plummeted and strategic welfare initiatives have yielded tangible improvements, he noted.
Joshi also lauded India's enhanced defense capabilities and economic strides, mentioning major lifts in global economic rankings. Addressing local issues, he criticized Karnataka's state government for handling a public event leading to tragic outcomes.