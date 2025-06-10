Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's European Tour to Boost EU-India Partnership
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met European leaders to discuss condemnation of terrorism, advancing an EU-India free trade deal, and enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, and security. His visit underscores India's commitment to a strong EU partnership and counter-terrorism efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:13 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to praise her firm stance against the Pahalgam terror attack, promoting solidarity against terrorism.
In Belgium and Luxembourg, Jaishankar emphasized the significance of deepening the India-EU partnership, covering trade, technology, and security cooperation.
Discussions also highlighted the push for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, aiming to enhance both regions' growth and security, underscoring the strategic EU-India partnership's strengthening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: India and South Korea Review Trade Agreement Amid Growing Imbalance
We are on track in our bilateral trade agreement with US and making fast progress with EU: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Navigating New Waters: EU-India Naval Exercise Enhances Maritime Security Cooperation
India and US Near Interim Trade Agreement Amid Tariff Talks
India and Chile Launch Negotiations for Transformative Trade Agreement