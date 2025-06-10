Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's European Tour to Boost EU-India Partnership

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to praise her firm stance against the Pahalgam terror attack, promoting solidarity against terrorism.

In Belgium and Luxembourg, Jaishankar emphasized the significance of deepening the India-EU partnership, covering trade, technology, and security cooperation.

Discussions also highlighted the push for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, aiming to enhance both regions' growth and security, underscoring the strategic EU-India partnership's strengthening.

