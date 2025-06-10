Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar's European Tour to Boost EU-India Partnership

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met European leaders to discuss condemnation of terrorism, advancing an EU-India free trade deal, and enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, technology, and security. His visit underscores India's commitment to a strong EU partnership and counter-terrorism efforts.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in crucial discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to praise her firm stance against the Pahalgam terror attack, promoting solidarity against terrorism.

In Belgium and Luxembourg, Jaishankar emphasized the significance of deepening the India-EU partnership, covering trade, technology, and security cooperation.

Discussions also highlighted the push for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement, aiming to enhance both regions' growth and security, underscoring the strategic EU-India partnership's strengthening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

